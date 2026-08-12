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Houses with garage for sale in Chmielieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Chmielieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chmielieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Lot 9809. House for sale in Sokolovo Call for more detailed information The price is indicat…
$20,011
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Properties features in Chmielieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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