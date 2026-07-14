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Pool Cottages for sale in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 property total found
Cottage in Chaciezyna, Belarus
Cottage
Chaciezyna, Belarus
Area 630 m²
$810,217
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Properties features in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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