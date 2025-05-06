Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Cherni, Belarus
House
Cherni, Belarus
Area 177 m²
Lot 6923. Sale of a cottage near the forest in the suburbs, Cherninsky S / S. Sign up to vie…
$220,000
Cottage in Cherni, Belarus
Cottage
Cherni, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Object code 07623: We work for the owner! Buying this object-- You're not paying the agency …
$148,000
Properties features in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
