Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Carnaucycki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Lot 6958. In Chernavchitsky village council, 10 km from Brest, a reconstructed residential b…
$22,900
Leave a request
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 149 m²
Contract number with agency 8579 of 2025-02-17
$122,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go