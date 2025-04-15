Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Bujnicki selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bujnicki selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Bujnichy, Belarus
House
Bujnichy, Belarus
Area 61 m²
*** For sale a good brick house with renovation in the agro-town of Buynichi near Mogilev***…
$63,000
Leave a request
House in Bujnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Bujnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
A residential house in Rakuzovka Buynichsky village council was put up for sale. 8 kilometer…
$16,700
Leave a request
Properties features in Bujnicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
