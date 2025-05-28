Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Brest, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 244 m²
Lot 7142. Call for more detailed information For sale a comfortable residential house in Bre…
$370,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Brest, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go