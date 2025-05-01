Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages with garden for sale in Brest, Belarus

Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Lot 8379. Cottage for comfortable living of a large family.Call for more detailed informatio…
$149,000
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 159 m²
Object code 07425 : We work from the owner! Buying this property - you do not pay a commissi…
$190,000
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 121 m²
Lot 8390. Sale of cottage for finishing on Berezovka! Just dial this number.The buyer does n…
$107,000
