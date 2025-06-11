Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

Brest
12
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Brest, Belarus
Townhouse
Brest, Belarus
Area 189 m²
Lot 8827. Apartment in the tanhouse of R. PloskaCall for more detailed informationModern dev…
$155,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Brest Region, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go