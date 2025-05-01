Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Braslaw District, Belarus

Slabodkauski selski Savet
7
Braslaw
4
Dalekauski selski Savet
4
Pluski selski Savet
3
8 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
In the picturesque village of Monastery, located in the Braslavsky district of the Vitebsk r…
$77,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 313 m²
A fairy tale, not a place! Cottage by the lake, with a pier!Video link is, and bargaining at…
$179,900
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
In the picturesque village of Murazhi, located in the Braslavsky district of the Vitebsk reg…
$84,000
Leave a request
House in Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
$55,000
Leave a request
House in Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
In the picturesque village of Murazhi, located in the Braslav district of the Vitebsk region…
$84,000
Leave a request
House in Pluski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pluski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
House for sale in the National Park "Braslav Lakes". 700 meters from the cleanest lake "Volo…
$34,900
Leave a request
House in Braslaw, Belarus
House
Braslaw, Belarus
Area 80 m²
$42,000
Leave a request
House in Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 93 m²
$199,000
Leave a request

