  Braslaw District
  2. Belarus
  3. Braslaw District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Braslaw District, Belarus

Slabodkauski selski Savet
7
Braslaw
4
Dalekauski selski Savet
4
Pluski selski Savet
3
20 properties total found
House in Braslaw, Belarus
House
Braslaw, Belarus
Area 173 m²
$130,000
6 bedroom house in Braslaw, Belarus
6 bedroom house
Braslaw, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy residential house for sale in the heart of picturesque Braslav!We present to your atten…
$130,000
House in Braslaw, Belarus
House
Braslaw, Belarus
Area 266 m²
$85,000
3 bedroom house in Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
In the picturesque village of Monastery, located in the Braslavsky district of the Vitebsk r…
$77,000
Cottage in Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 313 m²
A fairy tale, not a place! Cottage by the lake, with a pier!Video link is, and bargaining at…
$179,900
House in Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 175 m²
$77,000
2 bedroom house in Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
In the picturesque village of Murazhi, located in the Braslavsky district of the Vitebsk reg…
$84,000
House in Bogina, Belarus
House
Bogina, Belarus
Area 58 m²
$70,000
Cottage in Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 215 m²
Sale of a residential complex in Braslav district on the banks of the river Druyka. The land…
$690,000
3 bedroom house in Pluski selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Pluski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
Located: on the Braslav lakes of the ice age (Lake Sunda flows into the network of lakes). …
$265,000
House in Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 226 m²
$170,000
House in Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
$55,000
House in Pluski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pluski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
A house with two plots of 25.0 acres is sold (one plot is the construction and maintenance o…
$35,000
House in Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 111 m²
$170,000
House in Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
In the picturesque village of Murazhi, located in the Braslav district of the Vitebsk region…
$84,000
House in Pluski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pluski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
House for sale in the National Park "Braslav Lakes". 700 meters from the cleanest lake "Volo…
$34,900
House in Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
$99,000
House in Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Exclusive offer:   residential building ( agro-estate ), 2017 built in an unusual place on t…
$74,800
House in Braslaw, Belarus
House
Braslaw, Belarus
Area 80 m²
$42,000
House in Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 93 m²
$199,000
