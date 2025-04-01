Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
$16,000
