Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Balarucki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
10
House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 662 m²
This is a unique opportunity to purchase an exclusive house with a spa complex in a pictures…
$1,58M
Leave a request
3 room house in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a new house in a garden partnership with a plot of 8 hundred. 22 km from Moscow. Me…
$64,900
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Gas on Garden Partnership Street Electricity and water are introduced into the house (season…
$35,900
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 284 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey house with an attic floor in the agricultural town of Semkovo!Mai…
$189,000
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Dacha in Myadel direction 27 km. from MKAD (ST Med-Vyach).The wooden house is lined with bri…
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
We bring to your attention a dacha from the log cabin of larch built in 2012. ST "Forest 90"…
$53,400
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
Unique offer!For sale 2 houses located on one plot!The site is located in the developing ST …
$163,000
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 115 m²
The house of 2015 is fully equipped and ready for year-round living! Located 18 km from MKAD…
$89,900
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 154 m²
For sale a new house in a garden partnership with a plot of 8 hundred. 22 km from Moscow. Me…
$64,900
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 181 m²
Sale of houses in the station Telepaulya 22 km from MKAD Myadel direction.The house is two-s…
$130,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go