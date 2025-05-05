Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Barysaw, Belarus

10 properties total found
Commercial property 50 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Commercial property 50 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
Garage with a pit and basement in the garage cooperative "Zvezda-409". ❤️The garage in the g…
$6,600
Manufacture 296 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Manufacture 296 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
The production building is located in the city of Borisov, st. General Tolstikova, 2. Th…
$99,800
Commercial property 296 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Commercial property 296 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
The production building is located in the city of Borisov, st. General Tolstikova, 2. The …
$99,800
Warehouse 244 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Warehouse 244 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 244 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale in one lot!Storage cameras!244.4 square meters (13 chambers 18.8 m, in one row).The wal…
$13,500
Warehouse 296 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Warehouse 296 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
The production building is located in the city of Borisov, st. General Tolstikova, 2. The …
$99,800
Commercial property 19 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Commercial property 19 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 19 m²
Garage with a pit and basement in garage cooperative No5 ❤️Garage in garage co-op No. 5 is a…
$4,500
Office 42 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Office 42 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial premises with good location ❤️ Universal room near the central square of Borisov.…
$84,900
Commercial property 810 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Commercial property 810 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 810 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale of unfinished preserved capital structureAddress: Minsk region, Borisov district, Boris…
$380,000
Shop 44 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Shop 44 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
Pavilion for sale with a ready-made successful business. Good location near the entrance to …
$7,000
Commercial property 61 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Commercial property 61 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
A parking lot is for sale on Inkubatorny Lane, in the area of ​​a medical college and drivin…
$63,000
