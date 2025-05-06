Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Barysaw District
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Barysaw District, Belarus

сommercial property
20
manufacture buildings
5
warehouses
3
3 properties total found
Shop 44 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Shop 44 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
Pavilion for sale with a ready-made successful business. Good location near the entrance to …
$7,000
Shop 348 m² in Staraa Metca, Belarus
Shop 348 m²
Staraa Metca, Belarus
Area 348 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale specialized retail building in the village of Staraya Metcha. Total area 358.1 sq.m…
$9,800
Shop 173 m² in Vesalova, Belarus
Shop 173 m²
Vesalova, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 173 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a retail building (shop) in the village of Veselovo. Total area is 173.4 sq.m.Pl…
$13,500
