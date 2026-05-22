Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Baranavichy
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Baranavichy, Belarus

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 307 m²
For sale a very beautiful and spacious house in a quiet and cozy place, with all amenities. …
$216,784
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Baranavichy, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go