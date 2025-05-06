Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Baranavichy
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Baranavichy, Belarus

12 properties total found
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 182 m²
For those who have long dreamed of their own home with an attic and a backyard! This house i…
$87,000
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 307 m²
For sale a very beautiful and spacious house in a quiet and cozy place, with all amenities. …
$220,000
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 201 m²
An apartment building in the street. 50 years of Komsom! Area: total - 200.9 sq.m., residen…
$75,000
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 306 m²
Sale of the house in mk-n. Fight!* Area: total - 305.7 sq.m., residential - 155.6 sq.m., kit…
$128,000
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 232 m²
For sale a very beautiful house in a quiet and cozy place, with all amenities. Fully ready t…
$200,000
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 229 m²
Sale or exchange!On sale a residential house with an organized double entrance to the house.…
$65,000
Cottage in Baranavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 285 m²
Residential house in Baranovichi at Pushkin Street.The 2003 house was built. The total area …
$140,000
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 222 m²
An excellent brick cottage for sale 100% readiness with furniture and a land plot of 10 acre…
$98,000
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 135 m²
Who was looking for a house in the center – this is an option for you! * Area: total - 134.7…
$57,000
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 276 m²
An exclusive option for sale! One-storey mansard-type house with a large plot of 0.1679 hect…
$175,000
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 193 m²
On sale is a house in 2006, built on a plot of 8 acres, in the area of prestigious developme…
$69,900
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 126 m²
On sale a house with a comfortable layout and high ceilings: 7 living rooms, a combined bath…
$40,000
