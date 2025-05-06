Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Baranavichy
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Baranavichy, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 135 m²
In connection with the move, a modern cottage of 134.5 sq.m. is sold, a living area of 83.6 …
$125,000
Leave a request
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 307 m²
For sale a very beautiful and spacious house in a quiet and cozy place, with all amenities. …
$220,000
Leave a request
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 201 m²
An apartment building in the street. 50 years of Komsom! Area: total - 200.9 sq.m., residen…
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 222 m²
An excellent brick cottage for sale 100% readiness with furniture and a land plot of 10 acre…
$98,000
Leave a request
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 126 m²
On sale a house with a comfortable layout and high ceilings: 7 living rooms, a combined bath…
$40,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Baranavichy, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go