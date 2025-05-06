Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Baranavichy District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Baranavichy District, Belarus

Stalovicki selski Savet
4
Navamysski selski Savet
3
4 properties total found
House in Stalovicy, Belarus
House
Stalovicy, Belarus
Area 57 m²
A house for sale in ag. Stolovichi! 10 minutes drive from Baranovichi. The house consists of…
$24,900
House in Karcova, Belarus
House
Karcova, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Cozy home for the family. Brick modern house built in 2016. The total area of the house is …
$65,000
House in Malahavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Malahavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 144 m²
For sale a residential house 2 km from Baranovichi (in walking distance Dipriz, micron Borov…
$38,000
House in Volna, Belarus
House
Volna, Belarus
Area 41 m²
A house for sale in the agricultural town of Volno. The wooden house is lined with brick. Th…
$14,900
