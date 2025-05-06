Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Baranavichy District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Baranavichy District, Belarus

Stalovicki selski Savet
4
Navamysski selski Savet
3
House

4 properties total found
House in Laurynavicy, Belarus
House
Laurynavicy, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Cozy house for the family! Brick modern house built in 2008 in Lavrinovichi. The total area…
$71,000
Leave a request
House in Cesaule, Belarus
House
Cesaule, Belarus
Area 37 m²
!On sale is a house with a large plot! * Area: total – 36 sq.m., residential – 26.4 sq.m.; *…
$5,900
Leave a request
House in Karcova, Belarus
House
Karcova, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Cozy home for the family. Brick modern house built in 2016. The total area of the house is …
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Malahavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Malahavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 144 m²
For sale a residential house 2 km from Baranovichi (in walking distance Dipriz, micron Borov…
$38,000
Leave a request
