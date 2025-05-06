Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Baranavichy District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Baranavichy District, Belarus

Navamysski selski Savet
3
Stalovicki selski Savet
4
17 properties total found
House in Stalovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stalovicki selski Savet, Belarus
For sale is a residential manzard-type building in a picturesque suburb of. Baranavichy. The…
$30,000
Leave a request
House in Stalovicy, Belarus
House
Stalovicy, Belarus
Area 57 m²
A house for sale in ag. Stolovichi! 10 minutes drive from Baranovichi. The house consists of…
$24,900
Leave a request
House in Laurynavicy, Belarus
House
Laurynavicy, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Cozy house for the family! Brick modern house built in 2008 in Lavrinovichi. The total area…
$71,000
Leave a request
House in Cesaule, Belarus
House
Cesaule, Belarus
Area 37 m²
!On sale is a house with a large plot! * Area: total – 36 sq.m., residential – 26.4 sq.m.; *…
$5,900
Leave a request
House in Garadziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garadziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
! On sale a residential house located in Stankevichi. * Area: total - 86 sq.m., residential …
$4,900
Leave a request
House in Novaa Mys, Belarus
House
Novaa Mys, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale a residential house in the village of Novaya Mysh, Baranovichi district!5 minutes d…
$18,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lasnaa, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lasnaa, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
The apartment with a good repair is ready for settlement. The bedroom has a panoramic view o…
$22,000
Leave a request
House in Milavidy, Belarus
House
Milavidy, Belarus
Area 107 m²
Area: total - 107.1 sq.m., residential - 40.7 sq.m., kitchen - 10 sq.m. The house consists o…
$21,100
Leave a request
House in Karcova, Belarus
House
Karcova, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Cozy home for the family. Brick modern house built in 2016. The total area of the house is …
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Stalovicy, Belarus
House
Stalovicy, Belarus
Area 99 m²
A house for sale in ag. Stolovichi! 10 minutes drive from Baranovichi. The house consists of…
$34,900
Leave a request
House in Zamcuznenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zamcuznenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 300 m²
We offer to your attention a country house 20 km from Baranovichi, 70% ready, on a land plot…
$50,000
Leave a request
House in Novaa Mys, Belarus
House
Novaa Mys, Belarus
Area 103 m²
House for sale ( incomplete capital structure ) with 15 acre parcel ( private collection ), …
$58,000
Leave a request
House in Astrambel, Belarus
House
Astrambel, Belarus
Area 149 m²
House (64% ready) 5 minutes from Mr. BOROVKY. e. Jastrembel. 25 acres is private property. T…
$40,500
Leave a request
House in Malahavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Malahavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 144 m²
For sale a residential house 2 km from Baranovichi (in walking distance Dipriz, micron Borov…
$38,000
Leave a request
House in Volna, Belarus
House
Volna, Belarus
Area 41 m²
A house for sale in the agricultural town of Volno. The wooden house is lined with brick. Th…
$14,900
Leave a request
House in Malaa Kaupenica, Belarus
House
Malaa Kaupenica, Belarus
Area 101 m²
Sale of a two-storey mansard type house in the village of Small Kolpenitsa. Located 5 minute…
$36,900
Leave a request
House in Lasnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
House for year-round living with cosmetic renovation in Lesino. The village is located 16 km…
$21,500
Leave a request

Property types in Baranavichy District

houses

Properties features in Baranavichy District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go