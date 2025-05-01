Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Babruysk
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Babruysk, Belarus

3 properties total found
House in Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 152 m²
Exclusive offer! For people who love solitude from the bustle of the city! Stylish two-store…
$144,500
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Babruysk, Belarus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
Part of the house in Bobruisk, with an area of ​​63.2 square meters. meters, with gas and ba…
$27,900
Townhouse in Babruysk, Belarus
Townhouse
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 397 m²
Number of floors 2
$140,000
