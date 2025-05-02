Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Asipovichy District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Asipovichy District, Belarus

Lapicki selski Savet
3
8 properties total found
3 room apartment in Lapicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lapicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
Sale of 3-room apartment on the 3rd floor of a 4-storey brick house in ag. Lapichi, 70 km fr…
$16,900
Leave a request
House in Lipen, Belarus
House
Lipen, Belarus
Area 73 m²
We offer to your attention an excellent residential house with a land plot in ag.Lipen 100 k…
$50,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lapicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lapicy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/4
Cozy apartment for sale in a.g. Lapichi, located in the picturesque Osipovichi district of M…
$15,500
Leave a request
House in Svislach, Belarus
House
Svislach, Belarus
Area 130 m²
A good brick house for sale in A.G. Svisloch, Osipovichi district The house is built in seve…
$97,000
Leave a request
House in Vazzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vazzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
For sale a beautiful property in the village of Zborsk, just 85 km from Minsk (45 minutes dr…
$124,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Asipovichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Asipovichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 7/9
Main characteristics:Number of rooms: 3 separate roomsTotal area of NSC: 68.4 m2Total area: …
$38,490
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Asipovichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Asipovichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
Sale of stylish apartment Mogilev region, city Osipovichi Total area 67.2 mq. Spacious 3-be…
$55,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lapicki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lapicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/4
Urgent!!For sale a modern 2-room apartment in a picturesque area, just a few minutes walk fr…
$22,000
Leave a request

Property types in Asipovichy District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Asipovichy District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go