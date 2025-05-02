Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Asipovichy District, Belarus

3 properties total found
House in Lipen, Belarus
Lipen, Belarus
Area 73 m²
We offer to your attention an excellent residential house with a land plot in ag.Lipen 100 k…
$50,000
House in Svislach, Belarus
Svislach, Belarus
Area 130 m²
A good brick house for sale in A.G. Svisloch, Osipovichi district The house is built in seve…
$97,000
House in Vazzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Vazzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
For sale a beautiful property in the village of Zborsk, just 85 km from Minsk (45 minutes dr…
$124,900
Properties features in Asipovichy District, Belarus

