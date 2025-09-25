Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses with garage for sale in Vlorë County, Albania

1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cuke, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cuke, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 5/5
Penthouse in the city of Saranda in a new residence. Located on Butrinti Street in one of th…
$590,198
Leave a request
