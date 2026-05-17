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Restaurants for sale in Vlorë County, Albania

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Vlora
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8 properties total found
Luxury Restaurant For Sale In Vlore Albania in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Luxury Restaurant For Sale In Vlore Albania
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 588 m²
Restaurant For Sale In Vlore, Albanian Riviera. “Hurry up, do not miss the chance and be the…
$1,75M
VAT
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Restaurant 151 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Restaurant 151 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 151 m²
Cafe bar is located in the heart of Vlora, on the city boulevard. The bar is popular among y…
$261,827
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Restaurant 480 m² in Gjashte, Albania
Restaurant 480 m²
Gjashte, Albania
Area 480 m²
$1,66M
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Restaurant 188 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Restaurant 188 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 188 m²
Vlora Marina, a remarkable destination in Albania, presents an exclusive opportunity to inve…
$1,61M
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Restaurant 130 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Restaurant 130 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 130 m²
Commercial unit 130 m² located on the ground floor of a newly completed building on Transbal…
$457,608
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Restaurant 182 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Restaurant 182 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 182 m²
For sale! Restaurant on lungomare! The Restaurant is located on the first coastline in the m…
$1,72M
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Restaurant 240 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Restaurant 240 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 240 m²
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale located in one of the most requested areas of Vlora. It …
$495,349
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Restaurant 71 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Restaurant 71 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 71 m²
Bar for SALE PORT Skele! The bar location near the main Port  in Vlera is fully stocked with…
$412,791
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