Lands for sale in Vlora, Albania

Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 5 000 m²
Dt 29.03.2021                                                                               …
€1
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 5 100 m²
Land for sale with a certificate. The land has an area of 5 100 m2 (in the certificate) and …
€673,200
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 10 000 m²
Land / are for sale located at the entrance of Tragjas (1 km away from Orikumi and the coast…
€200,000
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 1 000 m²
Located next to the village of Bistrov, this land is mainly for rented for 10/20/30 years or…
€80
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 2 200 m²
Mini Hotel, large parking, now 2 floors -14 rooms + possibility to build another one by new …
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 4 400 m²
Land with old buildings Certified total 4.400 m2   
€396,000
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 5 000 m²
Land with buildings about 5000 m2. Have all documents, can be hotel or privat house  
€750,000
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 1 600 m²
Land with a total area of over 1500 m2. Panoramic views of the city and the sea. Ideal for t…
€215,000
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 1 400 m²
The plot/land is located on the waterfront "Lungo Mare" on the 3 line.  At the moment there …
€700,000
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 800 m²
Land for sale  with an amazing sea and city view in Kanine,only 10 mins away from Vlora.Perf…
€47,000
Plot of land in Ceprat, Albania
Plot of land
Ceprat, Albania
Area 900 000 m²
For sale are 7 plots of land with a total area of 900,000 m2. Ideal for agritourism or for s…
€99,000
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 2 596 m²
Land for sale in Kanine. It is located first near the road   and has panoramic views of the …
€200,000
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 800 m²
Land for sale in the Cold Water area. It has an area of 800m2 ( suitable for the constructio…
€200,000
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 15 000 m²
Land for sale at the entrance of the city of Vlora. The land has an area of 15000m2 and is s…
€2,40M
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 6 300 m²
There are 2 Plot of land for sale (3000 + 3300) m2, the location of the entrance to the city…
€252,000
