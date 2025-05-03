Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Tirana, Albania

1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
1+1 APARTMENT IN “LION 2” RESIDENCE IN TIRANA ✅ Price: 2000 Euro/m2 (152,980 Euro) ✅ Loc…
$159,302
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 4
Apartment for sale 2+1 in Delijorgji Complex! Super apartment for sale 2+1, in the Delijo…
$282,812
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 7
The apartment is located on Kavaje street, near the Church. It is organized by a living roo…
$271,935
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
APARTMENT 2+1 TEK LION 2 RESIDENCE IN TIRANA ✅ Price: 2000 Euro/m2 (251,380 Euro) ✅ Loca…
$261,769
