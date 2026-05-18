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Pool Studio apartments in Southern Albania, Albania

;
Saranda
5
Orikum
19
Vlora
43
Himare
3
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4 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Palase, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Palase, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
New Studio For Sale In Palase Vlore, Dhermi Albania. - Luxury Residence With Uninterrupted s…
$161,720
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/8
New Studio For Sale In Vlora Albania. This is a rare opportunity to enter the luxury coastal…
$126,013
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/11
New Studio For Sale In City Center Vlore Albania - Next To The Beach. Own a slice of the Alb…
$147,796
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orikum, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/5
Sea Side Studio For Sale In Radhime Vlore, South Of Albania. Radhima is one of Albania’s mos…
$143,677
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
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Properties features in Southern Albania, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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