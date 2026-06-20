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Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Southern Albania, Albania

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Orikum
12
Vlora
3
Himare
4
Bashkia Himare
4
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1 property total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Luxury Duplex With Pool For Sale In Radhime Vlore Albania. Experience modern mediteran livin…
$251,648
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
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Properties features in Southern Albania, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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