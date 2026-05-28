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Houses in Shkodër County, Albania

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Shkodër Municipality
5
Shkoder
4
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5 properties total found
House in Velipoje, Albania
House
Velipoje, Albania
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 4
4-storey villa for sale in Velipojë Land area: 200 m² Building area: 80 m² The villa …
$384,015
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/11
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodra! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$214,611
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Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 1 bedroom in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 8/11
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodër! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$118,386
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Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodër! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$199,449
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Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodër! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$223,942
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Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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Property types in Shkodër County

duplexes

Properties features in Shkodër County, Albania

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