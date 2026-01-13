Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Shkodër County, Albania

Shkodër Municipality
4
Shkoder
4
4 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/11
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodra! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$214,611
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodër! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$199,449
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 1 bedroom in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 8/11
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodër! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$118,386
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodër! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$223,942
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
