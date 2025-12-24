  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Northern Albania

New buildings for sale in Northern Albania

Durrës County
1
Bashkia Durres
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex West Residence
Residential complex West Residence
Residential complex West Residence
Residential complex West Residence
Residential complex West Residence
Show all Residential complex West Residence
Residential complex West Residence
Bashkia Durres, Albania
from
$106,033
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 9
Area 61–135 m²
28 real estate properties 28
West Residence — new residential complex in the heart of Durrës West Residence is a modern off-plan development located in the Spitali area of Durrës, just a few minutes from the sea. The entire construction period is only 3 years, making it an attractive option both for living and invest…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.6 – 105.9
107,272 – 187,447
Apartment 2 rooms
97.2 – 111.0
172,067 – 197,347
Apartment 3 rooms
134.6
238,136
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
On the map
Realting.com
Go