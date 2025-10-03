Villa Luxury Villas with sea view

Luxury villas with a pool and sea view in the lucrative part of Durres, Golem. In the attractive seaside location of Golem with excellent access to both Tirana and Durrës, we offer for sale four modern three-storey villas with one underground floor. The project is located in a sought-after area with growing investment potential and offers a combination of privacy, comfort and panoramic sea views. Each villa is designed in a clean modern architectural style with an emphasis on space, light and the connection of the interior with the exterior. Basic parameters of one villa: Usable area: 264.58 m² Area of balconies and verandas: 94.26 m² Private pool: 30.9 m² 3 above-ground floors + 1 underground floor Terraces with sea view Parking directly at the property The layout offers generous living spaces with glass walls that provide plenty of natural light and a smooth transition to the terraces and pool. Each villa has its own pool, relaxation areas and sufficient privacy. Price of one villa: €400,000 Payment is flexible - the purchase price can be divided into two to three installments over a period of one year. The project is in an advanced stage of construction with an expected completion date next year. This is a suitable opportunity for clients looking for a second home by the sea, as well as for investors interested in short-term or long-term rentals in a dynamically developing area of the Albanian coast. If you are interested in more detailed floor plans, design standards, or reservation conditions, we are ready to provide additional information.