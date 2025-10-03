  1. Realting.com
Villa Luxury Villas with sea view

Golem, Albania
from
$471,128
;
11
ID: 33953
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Village
    Golem

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Luxury villas with a pool and sea view in the lucrative part of Durres, Golem. In the attractive seaside location of Golem with excellent access to both Tirana and Durrës, we offer for sale four modern three-storey villas with one underground floor. The project is located in a sought-after area with growing investment potential and offers a combination of privacy, comfort and panoramic sea views. Each villa is designed in a clean modern architectural style with an emphasis on space, light and the connection of the interior with the exterior. Basic parameters of one villa: Usable area: 264.58 m² Area of balconies and verandas: 94.26 m² Private pool: 30.9 m² 3 above-ground floors + 1 underground floor Terraces with sea view Parking directly at the property The layout offers generous living spaces with glass walls that provide plenty of natural light and a smooth transition to the terraces and pool. Each villa has its own pool, relaxation areas and sufficient privacy. Price of one villa: €400,000 Payment is flexible - the purchase price can be divided into two to three installments over a period of one year. The project is in an advanced stage of construction with an expected completion date next year. This is a suitable opportunity for clients looking for a second home by the sea, as well as for investors interested in short-term or long-term rentals in a dynamically developing area of the Albanian coast. If you are interested in more detailed floor plans, design standards, or reservation conditions, we are ready to provide additional information.

Location on the map

Golem, Albania
Back
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Realting.com
Latest News in Albania
€1350 per Square Meter with Three-Year Installments. Apartments by the Sea in Albania, Set to Double in Price in a Couple of Years
03.10.2025
€1350 per Square Meter with Three-Year Installments. Apartments by the Sea in Albania, Set to Double in Price in a Couple of Years
Buy Now, Don't Wait: Why You Should Enter the Albanian Real Estate Market Right Now — Expert Insight
24.09.2025
Buy Now, Don't Wait: Why You Should Enter the Albanian Real Estate Market Right Now — Expert Insight
"You can Buy a Studio-Apartment for 50 Thousand Euro." Advantages and Disadvantages of Life in Albania, Prices, Real Estate and Nature
26.02.2024
"You can Buy a Studio-Apartment for 50 Thousand Euro." Advantages and Disadvantages of Life in Albania, Prices, Real Estate and Nature
In Albania, there is a boom in the short-term rental market. But this is not good news for everyone
29.11.2023
In Albania, there is a boom in the short-term rental market. But this is not good news for everyone
“Price increases can be seen not even annually but on a monthly basis.” Who is buying real estate in Albania now, and for what purposes?
04.08.2023
“Price increases can be seen not even annually but on a monthly basis.” Who is buying real estate in Albania now, and for what purposes?
The Central Bank of Albania explained how housing prices in the country have changed in five years
27.06.2023
The Central Bank of Albania explained how housing prices in the country have changed in five years
Another discovery for investors? Apartmentsin Albania priced at €62,000 and more
31.05.2023
Another discovery for investors? Apartmentsin Albania priced at €62,000 and more
How to Buy an Apartment in Albania — Guide
06.05.2025
How to Buy an Apartment in Albania — Guide
Show all publications