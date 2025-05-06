Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Kavaje
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

5 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 8/8
Spectacular Apartment with Sea View in the Exclusive "Liburna" Residence, Golem Live the …
$217,223
Leave a request
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6
Apartment with Penthouse and Sea View in Durrës! The apartment is located on the 6th f…
$89,759
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 8/8
Luxury Penthouse with Sea View for Sale in "Liburna" Residence, Golem Apartment area — 10…
$206,053
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 7
The penthouse is organized as follows: upon entry, there is a large living area with a somew…
$167,830
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 5/5
Penthouse for sale in the Qerret area. It is located on the 5th floor of a 5-story building…
$455,430
Leave a request
