  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Kavaje
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/9
For sale 1+1 apartment on the first line (20 meters from the sea) in the Golem area, the cit…
$130,253
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment in Palm Paradise Complex with Pool View Located in Palm Paradi…
$102,545
