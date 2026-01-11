Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Farke
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Farke, Albania

сommercial properties
5
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Warehouse 14 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Warehouse 14 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 14 m²
Floor -1/-1
Only Bill Clinton Street brings Parking Spot for sale. The parking spot is located in a soug…
$38,435
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Warehouse 412 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Warehouse 412 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 2
In an area with high demand for parking and storage spaces, a space with a total area of 412…
$401,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go