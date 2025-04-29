Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Durrës County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Durrës County, Albania

Bashkia Durres
67
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive First-Line Villa in Lura 3 Complex – Your Dream of Luxurious Seaside Living! We…
$911,630
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
Masted villa in Golemia ✅️ It has a building area of ​​370 m2. ✅️ Plot area 350 m2. …
$593,312
Leave a request
Villa in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 4
Villa   300 meters from the sea in the area of ​​the city of Durres. 3 floors + garage 0 flo…
$686,559
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 524 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa for Sale in the New District of Durrës! Building Area: 372 m² Land Area…
$865,914
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 439 m²
Luxury Villa in Durrës – Perfect Blend of Comfort and Investment! We present to you a mag…
$523,925
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 7 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 7 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 4
The villa is located in a very good area of ​​the city of Durres near the court and is very …
$666,483
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram

Property types in Durrës County

villas

Properties features in Durrës County, Albania

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go