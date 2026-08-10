Houses for sale in Durrës County, Albania

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Houses in Durrës County, Albania

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Bashkia Durres
254
Bashkia Shijak
13
Xhafzotaj
6
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266 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 2-STORY VILLA + ATTIC FOR SALE | HEKURUDHA BEACH, DURRËS 🌊 📍 Location: Hekurudha Beach,…
$323,710
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
VILE TE TURQUOISE MARINA -GJIRI I LALEZIT! Kompleksi Turquoise Marina ndodhet në zonën e Gj…
$339,022
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Floor 3/3
Vilë Elitare me Pishinë Private – Turquoise Marina, Hamallaj | Gjiri i Lalzit Në zemër të T…
$882,149
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
Legal unfinished house with excellent investment potential in Durres An unfinished house…
$115,611
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Vilë individuale në Turquoise Marina për shitje! Në një nga rezidencat më ekskluzive bregde…
$599,631
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
4 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/3
The villa is located in Arapaj in Durres. The property has a land area of 300m2 and a buildi…
$253,122
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
7 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
7 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
The detached villa is located in Plazh area, near the Tocak Complex, Durres. It has 264m2 of…
$335,194
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 496 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: 2-story villa in one of the quietest and greenest areas known as "Vila e Zogut". T…
$290,920
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 226 m²
Individual villa for sale with 2 floors above ground and 1 basement floor. -Land area: 597 …
$1,51M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
House in Bashkia Durres, Albania
House
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 1 448 m²
Number of floors 4
The villa is located in the area of "Ilira Beach", Durres. The villa has 4 floors, has 1448m…
$1,15M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
5 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
5 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Floor 3
The three-storey villa is located in Spitalle, not far from the beach of Porto Romano. The b…
$164,165
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
4 bedroom house in 4 Streets, Albania
4 bedroom house
4 Streets, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 605 m²
Number of floors 3
Located in a quiet and green area, this 3-story villa offers a perfect combination of comfor…
$1,09M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
5 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
5 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 10
Area 440 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale exclusive three-level villa, located only 200 meters from the sea, in a quiet and h…
$644,935
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Floor 2/2
Strategically located on the beach of Lalezi Bay, it is the largest project of its kind, not…
$873,531
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
House 12 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
House 12 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 734 m²
Number of floors 5
The building is located in Arapaj and is in a condition of bare shell with only columns. Eac…
$316,649
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
5 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
5 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Modern and invested villa for sale in Hamallaj with a total area of 214m2, built to high sta…
$401,501
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Villa 10 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 10 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 10
Area 421 m²
A three-story villa in the Plazh area is for sale. It could be used for business purposes. T…
$445,120
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
3-STORY VILLA FOR SALE IN ARAPAJ – SEA VIEW 📍 Arapaj 🏡 3-story residential villa 📐 Co…
$460,178
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
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2 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Villa for sale at Turquoise Marina Physical area 108m2 Veranda area 11m2 Yard area 90.34m…
Price on request
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
4 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 477 m²
Number of floors 2
The two-story villa is located in Plazh-Iliria in Durres. The property has a total area of 4…
$351,833
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
4 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
4 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Floor 1/2
The villa is located on the secondary road Shkozet-Plazh in a quiet and suitable residential…
$363,547
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
8 bedroom House in Bashkia Durres, Albania
8 bedroom House
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 3/3
The villa is located on Epidam Boulevard, in the center of Durrës. It is in a prime area, of…
$980,742
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
4 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
4 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story house in the Stadium area of ​​Durres is for sale. The total area is 420 square …
$428,238
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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House 10 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
House 10 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 MULTI-FUNCTIONAL BUILDING FOR SALE – IDEAL FOR A HOTEL, TREATMENT CENTER, OR RESIDENTIAL A…
$542,133
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
4 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
The two-story villa is located in the Beach area, Durrës near the Red Wheel. It has 250.5m2 …
$235,864
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
3 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
3 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
A modern private house is for sale 15 km from the city of Durres. The house is located in a …
$411,604
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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5 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
5 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Floor 2/2
The semi-detached villa is located in Plazh-Iliria in Durres on the secondary road. The prop…
$267,647
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom house in Maminas, Albania
2 bedroom house
Maminas, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale: Single-floor House in Maminas area (Maminas), Durrës — fully furnished, plot 500 m…
$214,911
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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2 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 1/2
Private single-story house for sale in Porto Romano, Durres. It has 168 m2 certified area an…
$115,381
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
House in Bashkia Durres, Albania
House
Bashkia Durres, Albania
In the heart of Durrës, a stunning four-story single-family house is waiting to be discovere…
$568,822
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Property types in Durrës County

villas
duplexes

Properties features in Durrës County, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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