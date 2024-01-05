Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Commercial
  4. Central Albania
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Central Albania, Albania

сommercial property
4
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office in Tirana, Albania
Office
Tirana, Albania
Area 36 m²
Floor 9/8
A commercial property for sale with in a quite and very nice area in Tirana, can be used as …
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir