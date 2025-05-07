Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Apartments for sale in Central Albania, Albania

Tirana
53
Bashkia Kavaje
165
Tirana Municipality
73
Kamez
11
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Duplex in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Duplex
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
✅ Selling price: 95,000 Euros ✅ Location: Conad, Ismail Qemali Boulevard ✅ Total area on cer…
$107,740
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 9
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ALBANO & ROMINA, VLORA. 🏷 Price: 125,000 Euro/Total 📐 Area:…
$141,058
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
🆕🔥 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE MARINE SCHOOL, LUNGOMARE, VLORË SIDE VIEW FROM THE SEA…
$178,298
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
We offer for sale a 2+1 apartment in Lungomare, Vlore. The apartment is located in a develop…
$272,525
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
2+2 Apartment for Sale in Volga, Durrës! The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a 9…
$189,111
House in Bashkia Durres, Albania
House
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 360 m²
Luxurious villa on the Adriatic coast in Durres The villa is located on the first line in D…
$738,288
Villa 2 bedrooms in Hamallaj, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Hamallaj, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
-Turquoise Marina, the newest project, the resort between the blue sea and nature in Hamalla…
$493,096
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment in Palm Paradise Complex with Pool View Located in Palm Paradi…
$102,545
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
✅ Price: 1500 Euro/m2 – 147,300 Euro ✅ Location: “Pelivan Leskaj” Street, opposite Bolv-Oil,…
$152,969
Villa in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 300 m²
A chic villa with a total area of ​​300 sq.m. and a plot of 500 sq.m. Write - provide all th…
$855,996
1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For sale 1+1 apartment with a balcony in the Golem area, 150 meters to the sea. New renovati…
$110,731
Villa in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
Masted villa in Golemia ✅️ It has a building area of ​​370 m2. ✅️ Plot area 350 m2. …
$593,312
