  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Vore
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bashkia Vore, Albania

3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Marqinet 1, Albania
2 bedroom house
Marqinet 1, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
The single-story house is located in the Vrrine area, which has access to the Tirana-Durres …
$437,137
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
6 bedroom house in Preze, Albania
6 bedroom house
Preze, Albania
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
House 310 m2 (each floor 155 m2), plot 500 m2 Needs some cosmetic repairs
$204,114
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Marqinet 2, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Marqinet 2, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 5-story building near the "Niko Dovana" Stadi…
$76,794
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Properties features in Bashkia Vore, Albania

Cheap
Luxury
