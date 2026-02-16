Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Vore
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vore, Albania

2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Marqinet 1, Albania
2 bedroom house
Marqinet 1, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
The single-story house is located in the Vrrine area, which has access to the Tirana-Durres …
$437,137
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Marqinet 2, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Marqinet 2, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 5-story building near the "Niko Dovana" Stadi…
$76,794
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Realting.com
Properties features in Vore, Albania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
