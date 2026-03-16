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Сommercial properties in Albania

1 property total found
🏞 BUILDING FOR SALE IN BRATAJ, VLORA in Brataj, Albania
🏞 BUILDING FOR SALE IN BRATAJ, VLORA
Brataj, Albania
Area 112 m²
🏞 BUILDING FOR SALE IN BRATAJ, VLORA 💰 Price: €80,000 (total) 📐 Building area: 112 m² 🌳…
$92,744
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
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