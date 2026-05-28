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Studios with garage for sale in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

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Saranda
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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Gjashte, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern Studio for Sale at Ionian Vista Residence – Saranda, Albania Discover an excellent…
$150,856
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Agency
SARANDA HOME REALTY
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
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Properties features in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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