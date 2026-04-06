  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Sarande
  4. Flats in new buildings

Apartments from developers in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

Saranda
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
UP UP
Residential complex High-ROI Coastal Investment | Premium Apartments | Saranda, Albania Price on request
Residential complex High-ROI Coastal Investment | Premium Apartments | Saranda, Albania Price on request
Residential complex High-ROI Coastal Investment | Premium Apartments | Saranda, Albania Price on request
Residential complex High-ROI Coastal Investment | Premium Apartments | Saranda, Albania Price on request
Residential complex High-ROI Coastal Investment | Premium Apartments | Saranda, Albania Price on request
Show all Residential complex High-ROI Coastal Investment | Premium Apartments | Saranda, Albania Price on request
Residential complex High-ROI Coastal Investment | Premium Apartments | Saranda, Albania Price on request
Saranda, Albania
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
High-ROI Coastal Investment | Premium Apartments | Saranda, Albania Price on request An exclusive investment opportunity in one of Europe’s fastest-growing coastal destinations. This premium development is designed to deliver strong short-term rental yields and long-term capital apprecia…
Agency
SARANDA HOME REALTY
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go