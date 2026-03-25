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Apartment in a new building Exclusive New Residence Near the Sea in Saranda

Gjashte, Albania
from
$155,040
from
$347,104/m²
;
11
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ID: 38078
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 19475
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 12/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Southern Albania
  • Region
    Vlorë County
  • City
    Bashkia Sarande
  • Town
    Saranda
  • Village
    Gjashte
  • Address
    Rruga Butrinti

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship

About the complex

Discover a new residential development in the heart of Saranda, designed for those seeking comfort, quality, and an exceptional location on the Albanian Riviera. Situated on the second line from the sea, this modern residence offers breathtaking views of the Ionian Sea and the surrounding coastline, creating a unique living experience throughout the year.

Built to the highest construction standards, the residence combines contemporary architecture with premium materials and carefully designed living spaces. Its strategic location allows residents to enjoy peace and privacy while remaining close to all essential services and amenities.

One of the project's greatest advantages is its proximity to some of the area's most beautiful beaches. Crystal-clear turquoise waters and pristine sandy shores can be reached within just a two-minute walk, making it an ideal choice for both permanent living and holiday enjoyment.

The residence is conveniently located near supermarkets, restaurants, cafés, pharmacies, schools, public transportation, and all the infrastructure needed for a comfortable and modern lifestyle. Whether you are looking for a holiday home, a permanent residence, or a profitable real estate investment, this development offers an outstanding opportunity in one of the Mediterranean's fastest-growing destinations.

Combining spectacular sea views, superior construction quality, and an unbeatable location, this residence is the perfect place to enjoy the beauty of coastal living in Saranda.

Location on the map

Gjashte, Albania
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Apartment in a new building Exclusive New Residence Near the Sea in Saranda
Gjashte, Albania
from
$155,040
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