Apartment in a new building Exclusive New Residence Near the Sea in Saranda

Discover a new residential development in the heart of Saranda, designed for those seeking comfort, quality, and an exceptional location on the Albanian Riviera. Situated on the second line from the sea, this modern residence offers breathtaking views of the Ionian Sea and the surrounding coastline, creating a unique living experience throughout the year.

Built to the highest construction standards, the residence combines contemporary architecture with premium materials and carefully designed living spaces. Its strategic location allows residents to enjoy peace and privacy while remaining close to all essential services and amenities.

One of the project's greatest advantages is its proximity to some of the area's most beautiful beaches. Crystal-clear turquoise waters and pristine sandy shores can be reached within just a two-minute walk, making it an ideal choice for both permanent living and holiday enjoyment.

The residence is conveniently located near supermarkets, restaurants, cafés, pharmacies, schools, public transportation, and all the infrastructure needed for a comfortable and modern lifestyle. Whether you are looking for a holiday home, a permanent residence, or a profitable real estate investment, this development offers an outstanding opportunity in one of the Mediterranean's fastest-growing destinations.

Combining spectacular sea views, superior construction quality, and an unbeatable location, this residence is the perfect place to enjoy the beauty of coastal living in Saranda.