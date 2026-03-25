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Residential complex Ionian Bay Residence – The Ultimate Luxury Seafront Living Experience in Saranda

Cuke, Albania
from
$323,963
from
$624,787/m²
;
14
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ID: 38079
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 549843
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 12/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Southern Albania
  • Region
    Vlorë County
  • City
    Bashkia Sarande
  • Town
    Saranda
  • Village
    Cuke

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship

About the complex

Welcome to Ionian Bay Residence, an exclusive waterfront development redefining luxury living on the Albanian Riviera. Situated in a privileged first-line beachfront location in Saranda, this exceptional residence is designed for a select clientele seeking elegance, privacy, and an uncompromising lifestyle by the sea.

As the only residential complex in the area offering a private swimming pool directly on the first line to the sea, Ionian Bay Residence stands in a class of its own. The project combines world-class construction quality, contemporary architecture, and breathtaking panoramic views of the Ionian Sea and the island of Corfu.

Every residence has been thoughtfully designed to maximize natural light, comfort, and the beauty of its surroundings. Expansive terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows create a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living, allowing residents to enjoy spectacular sunsets and uninterrupted sea views every day.

Only a limited number of apartments remain available, making this a rare opportunity to secure a property within one of the most prestigious developments on the Albanian coast. Whether as a luxury holiday retreat, a permanent residence, or a premium investment, Ionian Bay Residence represents a unique lifestyle reserved for those who expect the very best.

Each apartment is delivered with premium finishes, including anti-burglary entrance doors, high-quality interior doors, double-glazed European-standard windows, ceramic flooring throughout the apartment, fully tiled bathrooms, complete electrical and plumbing installations, air-conditioning infrastructure, bathroom sanitary equipment, painted walls and ceilings, and fiber-optic internet connectivity.

Residents enjoy professional property management and maintenance services, ensuring that the highest standards of comfort, security, and exclusivity are maintained throughout the year.

Payment Plan: 95% within 14 days after signing the notarial contract and the remaining 5% upon completion of the project and delivery of the ownership certificate.

Location on the map

Cuke, Albania
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Residential complex Ionian Bay Residence – The Ultimate Luxury Seafront Living Experience in Saranda
Cuke, Albania
from
$323,963
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