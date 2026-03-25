Residential complex Ionian Bay Residence – The Ultimate Luxury Seafront Living Experience in Saranda

Welcome to Ionian Bay Residence, an exclusive waterfront development redefining luxury living on the Albanian Riviera. Situated in a privileged first-line beachfront location in Saranda, this exceptional residence is designed for a select clientele seeking elegance, privacy, and an uncompromising lifestyle by the sea.

As the only residential complex in the area offering a private swimming pool directly on the first line to the sea, Ionian Bay Residence stands in a class of its own. The project combines world-class construction quality, contemporary architecture, and breathtaking panoramic views of the Ionian Sea and the island of Corfu.

Every residence has been thoughtfully designed to maximize natural light, comfort, and the beauty of its surroundings. Expansive terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows create a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living, allowing residents to enjoy spectacular sunsets and uninterrupted sea views every day.

Only a limited number of apartments remain available, making this a rare opportunity to secure a property within one of the most prestigious developments on the Albanian coast. Whether as a luxury holiday retreat, a permanent residence, or a premium investment, Ionian Bay Residence represents a unique lifestyle reserved for those who expect the very best.

Each apartment is delivered with premium finishes, including anti-burglary entrance doors, high-quality interior doors, double-glazed European-standard windows, ceramic flooring throughout the apartment, fully tiled bathrooms, complete electrical and plumbing installations, air-conditioning infrastructure, bathroom sanitary equipment, painted walls and ceilings, and fiber-optic internet connectivity.

Residents enjoy professional property management and maintenance services, ensuring that the highest standards of comfort, security, and exclusivity are maintained throughout the year.

Payment Plan: 95% within 14 days after signing the notarial contract and the remaining 5% upon completion of the project and delivery of the ownership certificate.