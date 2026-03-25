Apartment in a new building Premium Sea View Apartments in Saranda

Ares 4 – Premium Sea View Apartments in Saranda

Ares 4 is the newest development in the successful Ares series, located in the beautiful coastal city of Saranda. This modern residential project offers 37 high-quality apartments distributed across four floors, combining contemporary architecture, exceptional construction standards, and one of the most desirable locations on the Albanian Riviera.

The building enjoys an elevated position that provides breathtaking panoramic views of the Ionian Sea, Corfu Island, and the stunning bay of Saranda. Designed for both comfortable living and long-term investment, Ares 4 offers residents privacy, convenience, and an outstanding Mediterranean lifestyle.

Residents will have access to 50 private parking spaces, including dedicated charging stations for electric vehicles. The building will also feature facilities designed to ensure accessibility and comfort for people with disabilities.

Each apartment will be delivered fully finished with floor tiles throughout the living spaces, fully tiled bathrooms, complete sanitary installations, interior and exterior doors, and professionally painted walls. During the construction phase, buyers have the unique opportunity to personalize their future home by selecting wall colors, floor and bathroom tiles, as well as bathroom fixtures and fittings according to their preferences.

Ares 4 represents an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a stylish seaside residence, a holiday home, or a profitable investment in one of the fastest-growing real estate destinations in the Mediterranean.

Payment Plan: 35% within 14 days after signing the notarial contract, 30% upon completion of the structural construction stage, 30% upon handover of the completed apartment and keys, and the remaining 5% after final completion of the project and delivery of the completion certificate.