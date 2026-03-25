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Apartment in a new building Premium Sea View Apartments in Saranda

Gjashte, Albania
from
$248,758
from
$277,683/m²
;
23
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ID: 38077
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 591046
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 12/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Southern Albania
  • Region
    Vlorë County
  • City
    Bashkia Sarande
  • Town
    Saranda
  • Village
    Gjashte

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship

About the complex

Ares 4 – Premium Sea View Apartments in Saranda

Ares 4 is the newest development in the successful Ares series, located in the beautiful coastal city of Saranda. This modern residential project offers 37 high-quality apartments distributed across four floors, combining contemporary architecture, exceptional construction standards, and one of the most desirable locations on the Albanian Riviera.

The building enjoys an elevated position that provides breathtaking panoramic views of the Ionian Sea, Corfu Island, and the stunning bay of Saranda. Designed for both comfortable living and long-term investment, Ares 4 offers residents privacy, convenience, and an outstanding Mediterranean lifestyle.

Residents will have access to 50 private parking spaces, including dedicated charging stations for electric vehicles. The building will also feature facilities designed to ensure accessibility and comfort for people with disabilities.

Each apartment will be delivered fully finished with floor tiles throughout the living spaces, fully tiled bathrooms, complete sanitary installations, interior and exterior doors, and professionally painted walls. During the construction phase, buyers have the unique opportunity to personalize their future home by selecting wall colors, floor and bathroom tiles, as well as bathroom fixtures and fittings according to their preferences.

Ares 4 represents an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a stylish seaside residence, a holiday home, or a profitable investment in one of the fastest-growing real estate destinations in the Mediterranean.

Payment Plan: 35% within 14 days after signing the notarial contract, 30% upon completion of the structural construction stage, 30% upon handover of the completed apartment and keys, and the remaining 5% after final completion of the project and delivery of the completion certificate.

Location on the map

Gjashte, Albania
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Apartment in a new building Premium Sea View Apartments in Saranda
Gjashte, Albania
from
$248,758
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Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
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