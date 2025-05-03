Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Metoq, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Metoq, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea Melody, a stunning apartment for sale in Saranda, Albania. This 98.77 m² apartment featu…
$227,945
Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
apartment 3+1 in the locust. 99 M.KV with a sea view. We are ready to organize online dis…
$194,310
2 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 5/5
Sarande, Shqiperi. Shitet Apartament 2+1, totalisht i mobiluar. Cmimi 155.000 Euro. Vetem 13…
$175,191
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
FOR SALE 2+1 APARTMENT WITH SEA VIEW IN THE "IONIAN BAY" RESORT, IN SARANDE ✅ Price: 2700…
$231,028
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2
2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE WITH SEA VIEW IN THE “IONIAN BAY” RESORT, IN SARANDE ✅ Price: 2700…
$329,096
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
