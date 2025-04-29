Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Durres
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Bashkia Durres, Albania

сommercial property
20
restaurants
4
hotels
3
Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 1 152 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Office 1 152 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 1 152 m²
Floor 1/1
We have a warehouse for sale, located in Durres with very good connections to port and highw…
$855,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go